Man dies after Chadwell Heath house fire

Author Picture Icon

Michael Cox

Published: 5:34 PM October 3, 2022
LFB fire engine

London Fire Brigade and the Met Police are probing the cause of the Eric Road, Chadwell Heath fire - Credit: London Fire Brigade

A man has died after a house fire in Chadwell Heath.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) said the man was treated at the scene of the blaze in Eric Road on Saturday (October 1) before being taken to hospital.

He had been rescued from the first floor of the mid-terraced house by firefighters, who were called to the incident at around 11am.

Part of the first floor of the property was damaged by the fire.

Both LFB and the Met Police are investigating the cause of the blaze, which firefighters brought under control shortly after 12.15pm.

A Met spokesperson said: "It’s standard practice that both ourselves and the LFB will investigate the circumstances of a fatal fire. That work is ongoing."

Fire crews from Dagenham, Barking and Ilford fire stations were at the scene of the blaze.

London Fire Brigade
Chadwell Heath News

