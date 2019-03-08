Work by Dagenham teen to take the catwalk at London Fashion Week

Dagenham's Favour Adwoye, 19, is set to show her work at London Fashion Week in September as part of the charity Fad's Fashion Future project. Picture: Bernard Bannor. Bernard Bannor

A teenager from Dagenham with be showcasing her work alongside world-famous designers in September at London's Fashion Week.

Favour Adwoye, 19, is one of the 20 young creatives showing what they've made.

The project comes from the charity Fad, which works to get young people into the fashion industry and promotes diversity in the sector.

"I've learned a lot," Favour said. "You have to be confident in what you're doing.

"I really like the fact that I had control over my patterns. I really enjoy it - the more you keep learning, and designing, the more you get ideas and it never ends."

The programme, called Fad Fashion Futures, helps young people develop skills and network with industry professionals to them get the confidence they need for their careers.

Maria Alvarez is chief executive at Fad.

She said: "We are very proud of the achievements of each of the 20 teenagers who will be showcasing their designs."