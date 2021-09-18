Hospitality Day: Barking and Dagenham's favourite cafe, pub and restaurant revealed

Published: 12:26 PM September 18, 2021

The votes are in and this newspaper can now reveal Barking and Dagenham’s favourite hospitality venues.

Ahead of National Hospitality Day today (September 18), we asked our readers for their favourite pub, café and restaurant in the borough.

These nominations were whittled down to three finalists in each category for a final vote to crown Barking and Dagenham’s Hospitality Heroes.

The winners were:

Pub: Scrattons Social Club & Community Hall, Barking;

Scrattons Social Club & Community Hall, Barking; Cafe: The Boathouse Café & Bar, Barking;

The Boathouse Café & Bar, Barking; Restaurant: Lara Grill, Dagenham.

"Such a community spirit"

Punters enjoy a drink in the outdoor area at Scrattons Social Club and Community Hall. - Credit: Sharon Cooper-Warwick

In response to being voted the borough's favourite pub, Scrattons manager Sharon Cooper-Warwick said: "It's absolutely brilliant to get a bit of praise for the hard work of the committee and the staff.”

The social club and community hall in Morrison Road on the Scrattons Farm Estate has "much appreciated" strong support from customers over the summer after a difficult period during the pandemic.

Sharon said: “I come from the Scrattons estate, so the club has actually been quite personal to us.

“We formed a group to reopen it (in 2013) and throughout the years it has been building up and building up.

“But at one point last year, we thought it was going to go down - we were throwing so much beer away as we kept closing and opening - but the response since [coming out of lockdown] has been brilliant.

“It’s been the busiest we’ve ever been and it’s a good crowd of people.”

During lockdown last year, volunteers helped out painting and renovating the club, doing a huge amount of work as the club supplyied materials.

“It has all been done up really nicely so this [recognition] is just an added bonus, which is brilliant," Sharon said.

She said there was "such a community spirit” associated with the venue.

“Everyone knows everyone but it’s not to that point that if someone comes in, they’d feel unwanted - it's very welcoming."

The Boathouse Café and Bar and Lara Grill were contacted for comment.