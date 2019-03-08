Person injured in Dagenham car crash

A person has suffered a shoulder injury in a car crash.

The two car smash happened at the junction of Whalebone Lane South, Wood Lane and Green Lane just before 11.30am yesterday.

Police arrived at 11.39am to find one person suffering from a shoulder injury and that both air bags had deployed.

A Met spokesman said: “There were no serious injuries and no arrests have been made.”