Person injured in Dagenham car crash

PUBLISHED: 07:57 26 April 2019 | UPDATED: 07:57 26 April 2019

A crash involving two cars in Dagenham left one person with a shoulder injury.

A crash involving two cars in Dagenham left one person with a shoulder injury.

Archant

A person has suffered a shoulder injury in a car crash.

The two car smash happened at the junction of Whalebone Lane South, Wood Lane and Green Lane just before 11.30am yesterday.

Police arrived at 11.39am to find one person suffering from a shoulder injury and that both air bags had deployed.

A Met spokesman said: “There were no serious injuries and no arrests have been made.”

