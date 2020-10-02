Search

Advanced search

Mayor unveils community noticeboard in Becontree Heath

PUBLISHED: 12:30 04 October 2020

The borough's mayor, Cllr Peter Chand, did the honours and officially unveiled the noticeboard. Picture: Julia Forsman

The borough's mayor, Cllr Peter Chand, did the honours and officially unveiled the noticeboard. Picture: Julia Forsman

Archant

A community noticeboard at the Fiddlers, Becontree Heath, has been officially unveiled by the mayor.

The mayor of Barking and Dagenham, Cllr Peter Chand, at the unveiling of the Fiddlers noticeboard. Picture: Julia Forsman.The mayor of Barking and Dagenham, Cllr Peter Chand, at the unveiling of the Fiddlers noticeboard. Picture: Julia Forsman.

The board is intended as a focal point as well as a place to meet and share information.

It is part of a wider project called Greening the Fiddlers aimed at improving streets and spaces in the area.

You may also want to watch:

Athlyn Cathcart, project lead at community organisation Street Space, said: “There’s a real desire from people to create a community hub – somewhere that feels like the heart of the Fiddlers.

Carlie Townsend sang at the unveiling. Picture: Julia ForsmanCarlie Townsend sang at the unveiling. Picture: Julia Forsman

“People have told us they’d like somewhere they can find out about what’s happening in the area so we’re testing out the noticeboard and a series of ideas to see how the space can be used for community benefit.”

The noticeboard was opened by the mayor, Cllr Peter Chand, with entertainment from singer Carlie Townsend, on September 29.

Greening the Fiddlers aims to make the neighbourhood safer, less polluted, greener and a more welcoming place.

Future activities to start at the noticeboard include a history walk, guided bike rides and gardening.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Premier League: Leicester City 0 West Ham 3

West Ham United's Michail Antonio (2nd right) celebrates with team-mates after scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at The King Power Stadium, Leicester.

FA Cup: Barking and Haringey Borough progress while Hendon and Harrow Borough crash out

Barking goalscorer Junior Dadson celebrates with his team-mates (Pic: Terry Gilbert)

Mayor unveils community noticeboard in Becontree Heath

The borough's mayor, Cllr Peter Chand, did the honours and officially unveiled the noticeboard. Picture: Julia Forsman

Post letters: Trocoll House, Stinky Street, young voters and Covid

There is some objection to the development of Trocoll House in Barking. Picture: Steve Poston

Pace of building work picks up at Gascoigne Estate in Barking

L-R Steve Kitchen from Willmott Dixon, Cllr Darren Rodwell and Iain Ferguson from Be First, the town hall's regeneration arm. Picture: Andy Baker