Mayor unveils community noticeboard in Becontree Heath

The borough's mayor, Cllr Peter Chand, did the honours and officially unveiled the noticeboard. Picture: Julia Forsman Archant

A community noticeboard at the Fiddlers, Becontree Heath, has been officially unveiled by the mayor.

The board is intended as a focal point as well as a place to meet and share information.

It is part of a wider project called Greening the Fiddlers aimed at improving streets and spaces in the area.

Athlyn Cathcart, project lead at community organisation Street Space, said: “There’s a real desire from people to create a community hub – somewhere that feels like the heart of the Fiddlers.

Carlie Townsend sang at the unveiling. Picture: Julia Forsman Carlie Townsend sang at the unveiling. Picture: Julia Forsman

“People have told us they’d like somewhere they can find out about what’s happening in the area so we’re testing out the noticeboard and a series of ideas to see how the space can be used for community benefit.”

The noticeboard was opened by the mayor, Cllr Peter Chand, with entertainment from singer Carlie Townsend, on September 29.

Greening the Fiddlers aims to make the neighbourhood safer, less polluted, greener and a more welcoming place.

Future activities to start at the noticeboard include a history walk, guided bike rides and gardening.