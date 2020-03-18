Next phase of Barking Riverside development to launch next month

Artist's impression of the Fielders Quarter development. Picture: Bellway Bellway

The next phase of the Barking Riverside development is set to launch next month.

The Fielders Quarter scheme is made up of of 371 houses and apartments and is also set to feature public space and cyle parking.

It is the latest stage of the Barking Riverside project, which will eventually see 10,800 new homes, healthcare, shopping and leisure facilities built on the site of the former Barking Power Station.

Fielders Quarter is the first part of the development to be built by Bellway London Partnerships, a new division established by the housebuilder to deliver regeneration projects and lower-cost housing across the capital.

Bill Kenneally, regional director of Bellway London Partnerships, said: “The launch of Fielders Quarter is a landmark moment for Bellway London Partnerships, as it represents the first development for our rapidly expanding division.

“We have recently recruited our first members of on-site sales staff in preparation for the launch, and we are very much looking forward to welcoming visitors to our sales centre and show apartment on April 4.”

He added: “The very reason we were established as a division was to deliver major regeneration projects across London, so it is extremely fitting that our first development is at Barking Riverside, a flagship scheme which is providing thousands of much-needed new homes for the capital.

“Fielders Quarter will be one of the closest developments to the new Barking Riverside Overground station, which is set to open in 2021 and will bring central London to within 22 minutes of the site.

“To encourage environmentally-friendly modes of transport, we will be providing no fewer than 600 cycle spaces at Fielders Quarter and there will also be an on-site cycle hub providing bike repairs.”

Located off Fielders Crescent, the development will include a range of one, two and three-bedroom apartments and four-bedroom townhouses. They will be served by automated waste inlets instead of traditional refuse bins.

All properties will be available for private sale, with prices starting at £225,000 for one-bedroom flats.

For more information about Fielders Quarter, visit bellway.co.uk