Barking filmmaker to make short film for Sky Arts

John Akinde has been selected to make a short film that will be broadcast on Sky Arts. Picture: Decoy Media Decoy Media www.thisisdecoy.co.uk

A Barking filmmaker is set to bring a story of a young man caught up in gang warfare to the small screen.

John Akinde is one of five finalists in the ShortFlix competition, who will each make a short film to be aired on Sky Arts later this year.

His film, If I Die Today, tells the story of David who is caught between friendship, revenge and doing the right thing when he is swept up in neighbourhood gang warfare.

John, 25, said: "I've been writing bars, poems and stories for much of my life and I was very keen on finding a way to break in the film industry.

"As an estate kid from Barking, opportunities to get into the film industry don't just come to your doorstep so I explored options and managed to stumble upon ShortFlix."

He was among more than 300 people to apply for the initiative, which is run by Creative England and aimed at 18 to 25-year-olds.

Entrants had to come up with an original idea for an engaging short film, with John and his fellow finalists each receiving a £10,000 production award to allow their concept to become reality.

"I'm very passionate about telling stories inspired by my neighbourhood and it means the world that I am able to tell it with such backing," John said.

"I'm excited to be making an untold story of inner-city trauma and really hopeful that it will humanise and let outsiders see young people involved in violence for their trauma and pain. I believe that's how we can start the conversation around healing.

"It means a lot to make a high quality film from an idea I had in my bedroom."

John, who has been interested in film since he made music videos with his friends as a child, added: "My aspirations now are to continue creating and telling stories that represent people that look like me and that come from where I come from.

"I just want to create art and show that you don't have to be privileged and have lots of money to build a career as a creative."