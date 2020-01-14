Search

Advanced search

Barking filmmaker to make short film for Sky Arts

PUBLISHED: 17:00 14 January 2020

John Akinde has been selected to make a short film that will be broadcast on Sky Arts. Picture: Decoy Media

John Akinde has been selected to make a short film that will be broadcast on Sky Arts. Picture: Decoy Media

Decoy Media www.thisisdecoy.co.uk

A Barking filmmaker is set to bring a story of a young man caught up in gang warfare to the small screen.

John Akinde is one of five finalists in the ShortFlix competition, who will each make a short film to be aired on Sky Arts later this year.

His film, If I Die Today, tells the story of David who is caught between friendship, revenge and doing the right thing when he is swept up in neighbourhood gang warfare.

John, 25, said: "I've been writing bars, poems and stories for much of my life and I was very keen on finding a way to break in the film industry.

"As an estate kid from Barking, opportunities to get into the film industry don't just come to your doorstep so I explored options and managed to stumble upon ShortFlix."

You may also want to watch:

He was among more than 300 people to apply for the initiative, which is run by Creative England and aimed at 18 to 25-year-olds.

Entrants had to come up with an original idea for an engaging short film, with John and his fellow finalists each receiving a £10,000 production award to allow their concept to become reality.

"I'm very passionate about telling stories inspired by my neighbourhood and it means the world that I am able to tell it with such backing," John said.

"I'm excited to be making an untold story of inner-city trauma and really hopeful that it will humanise and let outsiders see young people involved in violence for their trauma and pain. I believe that's how we can start the conversation around healing.

"It means a lot to make a high quality film from an idea I had in my bedroom."

John, who has been interested in film since he made music videos with his friends as a child, added: "My aspirations now are to continue creating and telling stories that represent people that look like me and that come from where I come from.

"I just want to create art and show that you don't have to be privileged and have lots of  money to build a career as a creative."

Most Read

Sentenced: Dagenham pair who hacked more than 700 bank and phone accounts in £12k fraud

Oluwaseun Ajayi, 39, and Inga Irbe, 49, both of Orchard Road, Dagenham, hacked more than 700 bank and mobile phone accounts. Picture: MPS

Fire brigade investigating cause of Dagenham recycling plant blaze

Firefighters tackle a blaze at a waste recycling plant in Dagenham. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Boy reported missing with links to Barking, Croydon, Hackney and Newham has been found

A 15-year old boy reported missing since last Friday, January 10, has now been found. Picture: Met Police

Appeal to help find wanted man known to frequent Barking who failed to appear in court

Joao Francisco, 43, is known to frequent Barking. Picture: MPS

Investigation following Dagenham house fire

A fire damaged part of a roof at a house in Alibon Road, Dagenham, on January 11. Picture: Google

Most Read

Sentenced: Dagenham pair who hacked more than 700 bank and phone accounts in £12k fraud

Oluwaseun Ajayi, 39, and Inga Irbe, 49, both of Orchard Road, Dagenham, hacked more than 700 bank and mobile phone accounts. Picture: MPS

Fire brigade investigating cause of Dagenham recycling plant blaze

Firefighters tackle a blaze at a waste recycling plant in Dagenham. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Boy reported missing with links to Barking, Croydon, Hackney and Newham has been found

A 15-year old boy reported missing since last Friday, January 10, has now been found. Picture: Met Police

Appeal to help find wanted man known to frequent Barking who failed to appear in court

Joao Francisco, 43, is known to frequent Barking. Picture: MPS

Investigation following Dagenham house fire

A fire damaged part of a roof at a house in Alibon Road, Dagenham, on January 11. Picture: Google

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Barking filmmaker to make short film for Sky Arts

John Akinde has been selected to make a short film that will be broadcast on Sky Arts. Picture: Decoy Media

Demolition work starts as Gascoigne estate redevelopment gathers pace

Cllr Darren Rodwell (in the cab) and (L-R) Pat Hayes, of Be First, Josh Daniels, Wates Residential site manager; and Adrian Fennessey, Wates residential operations director. Picture: Be First

May the force be with you: Lightsaber battle to take place at Dagenham cinema

Lightsabers feature in the popular film franchise. Picture: Ian West/PA

Investigation following Dagenham house fire

A fire damaged part of a roof at a house in Alibon Road, Dagenham, on January 11. Picture: Google

Dagenham & Redbridge sign former Peterborough defender Gabriel Zakuani

Gabriel Zakuani, who has signed for Dagenham & Redbridge, while at Peterborough. Picture: Tim Parker/PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists