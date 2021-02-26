News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > News

£975 fine after man caught on CCTV getting out of car to wee on street

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 11:07 AM February 26, 2021    Updated: 11:09 AM February 26, 2021
Sunningdale Avenue in Barking, viewed from the St Awdry's Road end.

Sunningdale Avenue in Barking. - Credit: Google

A man has been fined almost £1,000 after someone was seen getting out of his car to urinate in a Barking street.

CCTV captured a man relieving himself in Sunningdale Avenue on August 24, 2019, then returning to a blue Vauxhall Corsa, which belonged to Raymond Kamara-Taylor.

As the registered owner of the car, Mr Kamara-Taylor was required to provide details of who was driving it at the time. He failed to do so and was summoned to court.

Mr Kamara-Taylor, of Oban House, Barking, didn't attend the hearing on February 9 and was ordered to pay a fine of £975.18, costs and a victim surcharge.

Cllr Margaret Mullane, cabinet member for enforcement and community safety, said: “Our borough streets are not a public toilet and such unacceptable behaviour risks the health and safety of our residents.”

Email grimecrime@lbbd.gov.uk to report grime crime, such as urinating in public, fly-tipping or littering. 

You may also want to watch:

Environment
Barking and Dagenham Council
Barking News
Barking and Dagenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Rubbish strewn outside Patricia Newell’s home in Treswell Road, Dagenham.

Environment

Woman's smelly garden costs her £1,500 after court fine

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Dagenham woman Jane Alsop with Queen's Hospital staff

Coronavirus

Dagenham mother goes home after 99 days in hospital with Covid

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
ripple road

Crime

Tossed cigarette costs Dagenham woman almost £1,500

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
dritan muja

Crime

Jailed: Man who ran a cannabis farm in Barking

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus