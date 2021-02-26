£975 fine after man caught on CCTV getting out of car to wee on street
- Credit: Google
A man has been fined almost £1,000 after someone was seen getting out of his car to urinate in a Barking street.
CCTV captured a man relieving himself in Sunningdale Avenue on August 24, 2019, then returning to a blue Vauxhall Corsa, which belonged to Raymond Kamara-Taylor.
As the registered owner of the car, Mr Kamara-Taylor was required to provide details of who was driving it at the time. He failed to do so and was summoned to court.
Mr Kamara-Taylor, of Oban House, Barking, didn't attend the hearing on February 9 and was ordered to pay a fine of £975.18, costs and a victim surcharge.
Cllr Margaret Mullane, cabinet member for enforcement and community safety, said: “Our borough streets are not a public toilet and such unacceptable behaviour risks the health and safety of our residents.”
Email grimecrime@lbbd.gov.uk to report grime crime, such as urinating in public, fly-tipping or littering.