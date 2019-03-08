Social housing firm Finefair Limited scoops industry magazine award

Finefair Limited founder Kamran Naseem. Picture: Jay Gorsia Archant

A firm which manages social housing for councils has scooped an industry award.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Finefair Limited - which looks after homes in Newham, Barking and Dagenham and Tower Hamlets - won the 2019 business excellence award for best property management from the trade magazine, Acquisition International.

Kamran Naseem, who started the business in 2003, said: "Our work requires a dedicated team of people with a detailed understanding of social issues, governance and legislation.

You may also want to watch:

"Achieving this award demonstrates and proves our commitment to our clients."

The company put its success down to the number of clients it has and a run of contracts signed with local authorities.

"Finefair has been privileged to achieve the respect and admiration of the majority of its valued clients," Kamran added.

Among its activities, Finefair works with investors to turn their properties into licensed homes in multiple occupation (HMOs) or hostels.

It reports having more than £1.5billion in managed assets with a property portfolio spanning all 33 London boroughs, the south east and the Midlands.