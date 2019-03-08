Search

Social housing firm Finefair Limited scoops industry magazine award

PUBLISHED: 07:00 21 May 2019

A firm which manages social housing for councils has scooped an industry award.

Finefair Limited - which looks after homes in Newham, Barking and Dagenham and Tower Hamlets - won the 2019 business excellence award for best property management from the trade magazine, Acquisition International.

Kamran Naseem, who started the business in 2003, said: "Our work requires a dedicated team of people with a detailed understanding of social issues, governance and legislation.

"Achieving this award demonstrates and proves our commitment to our clients."

The company put its success down to the number of clients it has and a run of contracts signed with local authorities.

"Finefair has been privileged to achieve the respect and admiration of the majority of its valued clients," Kamran added.

Among its activities, Finefair works with investors to turn their properties into licensed homes in multiple occupation (HMOs) or hostels.

It reports having more than £1.5billion in managed assets with a property portfolio spanning all 33 London boroughs, the south east and the Midlands.

