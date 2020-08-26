Blaze breaks out at Barking business park after oil-soaked rags ignite

Fire crews were called to a blaze at a business park in River Road, Barking at 2.30am on Wednesday, August 26. Picture: Google Archant

Oil-soaked rags are believed to have caused an overnight blaze at a business park in Barking.

Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters attended the scene in River Road after the brigade was called at 2.30am this morning (Wednesday, August 26).

Part of a multi-purpose single-storey industrial unit was damaged by the fire and no injuries were reported.

Investigators believe the fire was caused by oil-soaked rags left inside a bin heating up and igniting.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “Natural fibres, such as cotton found in cloths, are susceptible to spontaneous heating and self-combustion.

“When this is mixed with materials such as oils or cleaning products, the likelihood of a fire increases as temperatures can build up to a point where the material smoulders and eventually ignites.

“When using oils and cleaning products with cloths, make sure you wash them at the right temperature with the appropriate detergent to remove any oil-based contaminants.

“Also make sure you wait for your laundry to cool down before packing it away and store it in a well-ventilated place.”

The fire was under control by 4.14am.

Crews from Barking, East Ham, Plaistow, Ilford and Dagenham stations were at the scene.