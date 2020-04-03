Search

Fire at Barking industrial estate

PUBLISHED: 09:42 03 April 2020 | UPDATED: 09:42 03 April 2020

Smoke from the fire can be seen over Barking and Dagenham. Picture: Matthew Hossack

Matthew Hossack

Firefighters are tackling a blaze at an industrial estate on Kingsbridge Road, Barking.

London Fire Brigade were called today (Friday, April 3) at 6.49am.

The 999 control officers have taken ten fire engines and approximately 70 firefighters to tackle the fire, which appears to have broken out in a range of shipping containers on the estate.

Fire crews from Plaistow, Poplar, Ilford, Dagenham, Ruislip, Millwall and surrounding fire stations are at the scene.

The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.

