Fire at Dagenham laundrette and warehouse brought under control

Sally Patterson

Published: 7:21 AM May 21, 2021    Updated: 7:28 AM May 21, 2021
Firefighters put out the blaze on Selinas Lane in Dagenham by 2.30pm - Credit: London Fire Brigade

A fire near West Ham’s Dagenham training ground has been brought under control by firefighters overnight.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) said it was called to an industrial laundrette and warehouse at 11:59pm to the fire on Selinas Lane, Dagenham.

The LFB added half of the two-storey building was on fire and took more than 100 firefighters and 15 fire engines from Barking, Dagenham, Ilford, Romford and surrounding stations to bring it under control at about 2:30am.

Station commander Paul Eastland said: “Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus worked incredibly hard at the scene of a warehouse fire.

“The fire appears to have started on the ground floor of a laundrette and crews swiftly gained access and worked to bring the fire under control.

“Crews removed gas cylinders as a precaution, as some cylinders can explode when exposed to heat.

“Road closures are in place whilst firefighters make the scene safe.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

