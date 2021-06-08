Firefighters battling Barking recycling centre blaze

Published: 3:12 PM June 8, 2021

Firefighters were called to a recycling centre in Thames Road, Barking at 1.32pm. - Credit: Google

Firefighters are battling a blaze at a recycling centre in Barking.

Six fire engines and about 40 crew members have been called to Thames Road, where around 100 tons of metal recycling is alight outside, London Fire Brigade said.

A spokesperson added: "Crews are working hard in warm weather to bring the blaze under control."

The brigade was called at 1.32pm with crews from Barking, East Ham and Plaistow stations on scene.

The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.