Firefighters battling shop blaze in Chadwell Heath

Fire crews are battling a blaze at a shop in High Road, Chadwell Heath - Credit: London Fire Brigade

Firefighters are battling a blaze at a shop with flats above it in Chadwell Heath.

Half of the first floor of the two-storey building in High Road is alight, according to London Fire Brigade (LFB).

Four fire engines and around 25 crew members are currently at the scene after the brigade was called at 9.43am.

LFB says its 999 control officers have since taken 14 calls to the blaze.

The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.