News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > News

Firefighters battling shop blaze in Chadwell Heath

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 10:37 AM December 20, 2021
Yesterday (November 4), firefighters tackled a flat fire on Abbey Road in St John's Wood. 

Fire crews are battling a blaze at a shop in High Road, Chadwell Heath - Credit: London Fire Brigade

Firefighters are battling a blaze at a shop with flats above it in Chadwell Heath.

Half of the first floor of the two-storey building in High Road is alight, according to London Fire Brigade (LFB).

Four fire engines and around 25 crew members are currently at the scene after the brigade was called at 9.43am.

LFB says its 999 control officers have since taken 14 calls to the blaze.

The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.

London Live News
London Fire Brigade
Chadwell Heath News
Barking and Dagenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Be First's Lily Kwong, Darren Rodwell and Patrick Murphy, McLaren operations director, at the construction site

Planning and Development

Building starts on 'UK first' sustainable industrial development in Barking

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
Missing Dagenham man Vytautas

London Live News

Man missing from Dagenham for 10 days

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
A government coronavirus advert on a billboard in London

Data

Number of confirmed Omicron cases in Barking and Dagenham revealed

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Thousands of people in London have not yet received their booster jabs

Coronavirus

How many people in your borough aren't jabbed?

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon