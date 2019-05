Firefighters called to Barking blaze

Firefighters have been called to Estuary Close, Barking.

Firefighters are currently tackling a blaze in Barking.

The four crews were called to Estuary Close at around 2.10pm.

A shed and a gazebo are alight in a back garden.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

More to follow.