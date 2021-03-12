News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Fire rips through flat above Dagenham takeaway shop

Andrew Brookes

Published: 12:40 PM March 12, 2021    Updated: 12:49 PM March 12, 2021
A flat above a takeaway shop in Dagenham was badly damaged after a fire broke out last night.

Firefighters were called to Green Lane at 8.50pm yesterday (Thursday, March 11), with neighbours escaping unharmed as the blaze took hold.

The second floor of the building was destroyed and most of the first floor was damaged.

Leading firefighter Chris Wilson, who was at the scene, said: “On arrival, we could see heavy smoke and flames coming from the first floor at the rear of the building and from the mansard roof.

“Residents from neighbouring flats had left their properties before the brigade arrived and crews searched the premises to make sure that no one was inside.

“Thankfully, no one was hurt.”

The fire was under control by 10.44pm. Investigators believe it was caused by an unspecified “electrical event”.

Six fire engines and 40 crew members were at the scene. 

