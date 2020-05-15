Fire near A13 in Dagenham

The fire broke out close to the A13. Picture: B Edmunds Archant

Twenty fire engines have been called to the scene of a large warehouse fire near the A13.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Massive flames from a fire in a warehouse around Barking Industrial park. pic.twitter.com/upbq1V9Qgl — Bala (@rb2212) May 15, 2020

Around 125 firefighters are tackling the blaze at an industrial estate on Alfreds Way, near the Lodge Avenue flyover.

You may also want to watch:

Part of a single story warehouse is alight.

Plumes of dark smoke can be seen billowing over east London.

The London Fire Brigade was called shortly after 6.30pm, and crews from Barking, East Ham, Dagenham, Plaistow, Ilford and surrounding fire stations are at the scene.

The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.