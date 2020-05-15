Fire near A13 in Dagenham
PUBLISHED: 19:24 15 May 2020 | UPDATED: 20:00 15 May 2020
Twenty fire engines have been called to the scene of a large warehouse fire near the A13.
Around 125 firefighters are tackling the blaze at an industrial estate on Alfreds Way, near the Lodge Avenue flyover.
Part of a single story warehouse is alight.
Plumes of dark smoke can be seen billowing over east London.
The London Fire Brigade was called shortly after 6.30pm, and crews from Barking, East Ham, Dagenham, Plaistow, Ilford and surrounding fire stations are at the scene.
The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.
