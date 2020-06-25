Video

Services between Whitechapel and Upminster remain suspended after collapsed wall causes fire

TFL services between Whitechapel and Upminster remain suspended following a fire caused by the collapse of a garden wall onto the railway track at East Ham.

As of 3.00pm, District Line services between Whitechapel and Upminster and Hammersmith and City Line services between Liverpool Street and Barking are still suspended.

Earlier this afternoon, a collapsed wall caused a fire to break out on the railway track and in the rear garden of a nearby property in Shakespeare Crescent, Manor Park.

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were called to the scene at 12.29pm, with crews from East Ham, Ilford, Stratford and Barking getting the blaze under control by 2.38pm.

Borough Commander Rod Vitalis, who was at the scene said: “A wall alongside the railway line containing high voltage cables collapsed and fell into the railway line.

“Crews tackled a fire on the track and a small fire in the garden of a property behind the railway line.

“An underground train was redirected to avoid the area and around 60 passengers safely left the train. Some disruption to services remains.”

Tickets are being accepted on c2c trains instead.