About 100 firefighters tackled a blaze in a Dagenham warehouse in the early hours this morning.

The London Fire Brigade's (LFB) control office received 12 calls about the fire that broke out in a two-storey commercial property in Freshwater Road just after midnight on July 12.

Fire crews from Ilford, Romford, Hornchurch, Barking and other surrounding fire stations had the fire under control by 2.30am, and remain at the scene this morning to dampen down the area.

A number of gas cylinders that were inside the warehouse were cooled to an ambient temperature, as some cylinders can explode when exposed to heat.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

There were no injuries reported.

As the UK enters another heatwave, firefighters have warned that sizzling temperatures increase the risk of fires.

When temperatures rise, there becomes a very real risk of grass fires, and the LFB has already attended more than 1,430 grass and open land fires across the city this year affecting grassland, canal and riverbank vegetation, scrubland, parks, playgrounds, crops and woodland.

About 350 of those were in domestic gardens and with prolonged periods of hot weather, there is a concern these numbers will rise.

Common causes of grass blazes include carelessly discarded cigarettes or matches as well as rubbish left lying around such as glass bottles, which can start fires by magnifying the sun’s rays.

To reduce the risk of fire make sure your rubbish is safely thrown away and your cigarettes are always properly disposed of.

Disposable barbecues are also a serious concern for fire crews as if they are left unattended or not disposed of safely they could result in a huge fire, especially when grass is tinder dry.

Anyone having a barbecue is advised to keep a bucket of water or sand nearby and make sure it’s placed on level ground so it doesn’t tip over, and never to use petrol or paraffin.

In the last five years, London’s firefighters have attended almost 600 fires involving barbecues, 45 of which were on private balconies.

The Brigade’s assistant commissioner for fire safety, Charlie Pugsley, said: “We want people to enjoy the glorious weather and do so safely."