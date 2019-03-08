Search

Flying firefighter celebrates 25 years of service

PUBLISHED: 10:00 02 April 2019

John Power is celebrating 25 years with London's Air Ambulance Charity. Picture: London's Air Ambulance Charity

Ian Kirton

A flying firefigher is celebrating 25 years of ensuring critically ill patients get the assistance they need.

John Power in 1994, at the start of his London's Air Ambulance Charity career. Picture: London's Air Ambulance CharityJohn Power in 1994, at the start of his London's Air Ambulance Charity career. Picture: London's Air Ambulance Charity

John Power, of Ivyhouse Road, Dagenham, is the chief fire officer with London’s Air Ambulance Charity and is responsible for fire prevention and safety at the Royal London Hospital helipad - without him, the helicopters would not be able to fly.

The 51-year-old is the longest serving member of fire crew at the charity and over the past quarter of a century he has enabled thousands of take-offs.

“John’s commitment to the charity is unparalleled,” said chief operating officer Charles Newitt.

“When the team have been short-staffed he has frequently stepped in, on one occasion having to work back-to-back for 15 days to ensure we remained operational.”

He added: “After 25 years, he remains one of the most passionate and dedicated members of the team.

“It is only appropriate that we take this landmark occasion as an opportunity to thank and celebrate John for all he has done for us.”

