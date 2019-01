Breaking News

Firefighters called to blaze at Collier Row industrial park

Firefighters are currently tackling the blaze in Collier Row. Photo: @Conservative_JA @Conservative_JA

Large plumes of smoke have been seen coming from the industrial park.

Firefighters and emergency services have been called to a fire at an industrial park in Collier Row.

Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters were called to Northgate Industrial Park in Collier Row Road at 1pm today (Monday, January 28).

We will be bringing you the latest updates as we find out more.