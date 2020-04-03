Firefighters save Nightingale Hospital supplies from Barking industrial blaze

Firefighters tackle the blaze in Kingsbridge Road, Barking. Picture: LFB LFB

The firefighters who battled a Barking industrial estate blaze this morning saved vital NHS supplies destined for the new Nightingale Hospital.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The NHS Nightingale Hospital has opened at the ExCeL. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire The NHS Nightingale Hospital has opened at the ExCeL. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

A range of shipping containers were badly damaged and two vans were destroyed by the fire in Kingsbridge Road, which broke out in the early hours.

Crews on scene prioritised moved two pallets of NHS equipment and 72,000 litres of diesel out of harm’s way.

Five people were helped from the site by the brigade and there were no reported injuries.

Group commander Dan Kipling, who was at the scene, said: “The scene of the fire was a large industrial estate, which was full of shipping containers and the fire had started amongst them.

You may also want to watch:

“Crews were making steady progress tackling the fire and when people began arriving for work it was highlighted to crews that this NHS stock was on site.

“Crews worked very hard and did a really good job in difficult circumstances to prioritise saving the stock and fuel, which has now left the site for the Nightingale Hospital.”

The hospital, at the ExCeL in the Royal Docks, was officially opened by Prince Charles this morning.

The brigade was called at 6.49am and the fire was under control by 11.10am.

Crews from Plaistow, Poplar, Ilford, Dagenham, Ruislip, Millwall and surrounding fire stations were at the scene.

The brigade’s 999 Control Officers took 21 calls about the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.