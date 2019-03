Video

Firefighters tackle lorry blaze in Dagenham

Firefighters were called to a lorry fire in Merrielands Crescent, Dagenham, at 1.47pm today. Picture: JON KING Archant

Fire fighters are tackling a blaze in Dagenham after a lorry caught fire.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) confirmed it was called at 1.47pm today to a lorry alight in Merrielands Crescent.

An LFB spokeswoman said: “We currently have two fire engines and around 10 fire fighters at the scene.

“The incident is ongoing.”