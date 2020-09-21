Video

BHRUT records first coronavirus death in six days to take its total to 428 over course of pandemic

BHRUT has recorded its first death in six days, taking its total to 428 over the course of the pandemic.

The first coronavirus death in ​six days has been recorded at Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust (BHRUT).

According to NHS England’s latest figures, 428 people had died in BHRUT hospitals as of 5pm Thursday September 17, up one from the number recorded the day before.

This first death in six days took London’s total to 6,172, making the capital the worst affected of England’s seven NHS regions, with BHRUT ranking 13th out of the country’s 188 trusts.

NHS England guidance explains how this information is recorded: “Confirmation of Covid-19 diagnosis, death notification and reporting in central figures can take up to several days and the hospitals providing the data are under significant operational pressure.”

Only deaths that occur in hospitals where the patient has tested positive for Covid-19 are recorded, with deaths in the community — including care homes — excluded.