Dog walkers who raised the alarm about a Dagenham lake where an "abundance" of fish have died have been told the summer's extreme weather is to blame.

Fish in Mayesbrook Park lake have not been killed by toxins in the water, a spokesperson from Barking and Dagenham Council said, but rather the rapid growth of algae following heavy rainfall.

The algae stopped fish reaching oxygen at the surface of the lake, and so they suffocated, the spokesperson said.

Concerns were raised on local Facebook groups, where one resident wrote: “There is an abundance of fish [dying] in Mayesbrook lake right as I type this.

"Could the powers that be address it please?

"There are children and dogs going into the lake but something is making the fish die and harmful.”

Others urged dog walkers to steer clear of the water.

One Facebook user commented: “Problem is, will it affect the swans and ducks also as well as the other wildlife that seems to be feeding off of the dead fish? Hope it gets sorted soon, so sad to see them all.”

Mayesbrook Ward councillor Kashif Haroon, who is also cabinet member for public realm and climate change, said he was aware of the issue and has raised it with the member’s query.

A Barking and Dagenham Council spokesperson told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “We are aware that over the Bank Holiday weekend the significant growth of algae and heavy rain early that week led to extremely depleted levels of oxygen in the lake, leading to many fish being unable to reach the surface and therefore suffocating.

“Such occurrences have been reported by other boroughs too."

They said the local authoirty has cordoned off the section of the lake in order to "remove and disposed of the dead fish promptly".

“But due to the size of the lake, further dead fish could rise to the surface over the coming days. We continue to monitor the situation and our contractors are engaged to attend to the site and retrieve the carcasses as this occurs.”

This comes after a similar problem arose in Harrow Lodge Park lake in Havering.