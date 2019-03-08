New apprentices join Dagenham vehicle repair workshop

Three new apprentices have joined a Dagenham vehicle workshop to start their careers in car repairs.

The young people started at Fix Auto Dagenham, Rainham Road South, at the beginning of July.

Kian Whitlock, Ben Murphy and George Savin are now multi-skilled apprentices, helping to turn around eight to 12 cars a day.

Paul Cunningham, commercial director at Fix Auto Dagenham, said: "It is extremely important to encourage and reinforce the learning of young people, if they have no motivation they will not enjoy work."

The trio will learn a range of vehicle repair workshop skills, like stripping cars, prep and painting, refitting and polishing.

Group operations manager Scott Dunnell said: "The team are always happy to welcome apprentices on board, they work hard and are always happy to learn new things."