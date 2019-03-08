Search

Dagenham fire destroys lean to

PUBLISHED: 07:40 24 April 2019 | UPDATED: 08:09 24 April 2019

A lean to was destroyed during a fire in Dagenham. Picture: LONDON FIRE BRIGADE

Six fire engines and about 40 firefighters were called to a fire at a row of terraced houses.

A wooden lean to in the garden of a house in Flamstead Gardens, Dagenham, was destroyed by the blaze last Thursday.

Parts of the ground floor, first floor, roof and guttering of the home were also damaged while a part of the guttering of a neighbouring property was also damaged.

Eight people left three properties before the London Fire Brigade (LFB) arrived.

A LFB spokeswoman said: “There were no reports of any injuries.”

The brigade was called at 9.46pm and the fire was under control at 11.19pm.

Fire crews from Barking, Dagenham, East Ham and Ilford fire stations attended the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

