Fire breaks out at block of flats in Barking

Andrew Brookes

Published: 4:21 PM March 30, 2021   
Sackett Road, Barking.

Firefighters were called to a six-storey block of flats in Sackett Road, Barking. - Credit: Google

A flat blaze in Barking this morning highlighted the importance of heat and smoke alarms, firefighters say.

The London Fire Brigade was called to a six-storey block of flats in Sackett Road about 9.40am on Tuesday, March 30.

A small area of the kitchen in a flat on the second floor was destroyed by the fire, which was under control within half an hour.

External shot of a flat on the second floor of a six-storey building in Sackett Road, Barking where a fire broke out.

A blaze broke out in a flat on the second floor of a six-storey building in Sackett Road, Barking. - Credit: LFB

About 30 people in other flats left the building before the brigade arrived and there were no reported injuries. 

Station officer Phil Parsons, who was at the scene, said: “On arrival, we saw thick black smoke issuing from the balcony of the property, suggesting that oil or plastic was involved in the blaze. 



“Crews worked quickly to get the fire under control and stop it spreading to neighbouring flats. 

“We were pleased to see that a working heat alarm was fitted and sounding in the kitchen and smoke alarms were sounding in the flat.”

The brigade says alarms should be fitted in all rooms where a fire might start, and a heat alarm is especially suitable in smoky or steamy rooms like the kitchen or bathroom. 

The cause of the blaze is being investigated. 

Four fire engines and 25 crew members from the Barking, East Ham, Plaistow and Ilford stations were at the scene.

