Is this the cheekiest ever fly-tip in Barking and Dagenham?

The caravan full of rubbish in Leys Avenue, Dagenham. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

Is this Dagenham’s most brazen fly-tip?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The caravan full of rubbish in Leys Avenue, Dagenham. Picture: Ken Mears The caravan full of rubbish in Leys Avenue, Dagenham. Picture: Ken Mears

A caravan full of rubbish has been found dumped in Leys Avenue, near the junction with Rainham Road South.

Some windows and a panel on the front appear to have been removed in order to fill it with rubbish - which looks to include garden waste, carrier bags and even a hoover.

The fly-tipper responsible for leaving the dirty and dented vehicle on a busy junction may also face a parking fine when the law catches up with them - the caravan has been left on double yellow lines.

It comes as Barking and Dagenham Council launched its latest ‘wall of shame’ video in a bid to identify other suspected illegal dumpers.

The council has been contacted about the caravan.