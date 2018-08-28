Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Is this the cheekiest ever fly-tip in Barking and Dagenham?

PUBLISHED: 16:26 24 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:26 24 January 2019

The caravan full of rubbish in Leys Avenue, Dagenham. Picture: Ken Mears

The caravan full of rubbish in Leys Avenue, Dagenham. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

Is this Dagenham’s most brazen fly-tip?

The caravan full of rubbish in Leys Avenue, Dagenham. Picture: Ken MearsThe caravan full of rubbish in Leys Avenue, Dagenham. Picture: Ken Mears

A caravan full of rubbish has been found dumped in Leys Avenue, near the junction with Rainham Road South.

Some windows and a panel on the front appear to have been removed in order to fill it with rubbish - which looks to include garden waste, carrier bags and even a hoover.

The fly-tipper responsible for leaving the dirty and dented vehicle on a busy junction may also face a parking fine when the law catches up with them - the caravan has been left on double yellow lines.

It comes as Barking and Dagenham Council launched its latest ‘wall of shame’ video in a bid to identify other suspected illegal dumpers.

The council has been contacted about the caravan.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Evidence of Iron Age settlement found in Dagenham

The 'archaeological horizon', the depth at which artefacts and remains are found, was only half a metre deep. Picture: AOC Archaeology.

Man, 31, stabbed in Dagenham

A man was stabbed in Gibbfield Close, Dagenham yesterday. Picture: GOOGLE

Syrian refugee family are to be resettled in Barking and Dagenham as they flee persecution

L-R: The Revd Alex Guest, Fr Gareth Jones, Emma Gwynne, Bethan Lang, Niamh Balkan, Rafe Smallman and Clare Cox from Refugee Welcome Dagenham. Picture: Refugee Welcome Dagenham

Barking and Dagenham Council buys business park as plans for ‘digital and media powerhouse’ pass ‘major milestone’

Barking and Dagenham Council leader Darren Rodwell signs the deal with SOG Group boss John Lewis at Londoneast, Dagenham. Picture: PAUL STALLARD

Woman rescued from flat fire in Barking

A fire broke out in Barking on Saturday. Picture: SARAH HOBDEN

Most Read

Evidence of Iron Age settlement found in Dagenham

The 'archaeological horizon', the depth at which artefacts and remains are found, was only half a metre deep. Picture: AOC Archaeology.

Man, 31, stabbed in Dagenham

#includeImage($article, 225)

Syrian refugee family are to be resettled in Barking and Dagenham as they flee persecution

#includeImage($article, 225)

Barking and Dagenham Council buys business park as plans for ‘digital and media powerhouse’ pass ‘major milestone’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Woman rescued from flat fire in Barking

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Daggers set for visit from Howell and Aldershot

Luke Howell left Dagenham & Redbridge last summer before moving to Aldershot Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Football clubs join Dein’s Twinning Project to rehabilitate offenders

Former Arsenal vice-chairman David Dein launched the Twinning Project in October (pic: Martin Rickett/PA)

Barking Road Runners endured hectic weekend of races

Barking Road Runners at Chingford League race (Pic: Barking Road Runners)

TKJ youngsters enjoy medal success at London development event

Toshi Kazoku Judokwai members face the camera (pic: TKJ)

Midfielder Loft looking forward to being back at Daggers

Doug Loft has joined Dagenham & Redbridge on loan from Sky Bet League One side Shrewsbury Town (pic: Richard Sellers/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists