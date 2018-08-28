Is this the cheekiest ever fly-tip in Barking and Dagenham?
PUBLISHED: 16:26 24 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:26 24 January 2019
Archant
Is this Dagenham’s most brazen fly-tip?
The caravan full of rubbish in Leys Avenue, Dagenham. Picture: Ken Mears
A caravan full of rubbish has been found dumped in Leys Avenue, near the junction with Rainham Road South.
Some windows and a panel on the front appear to have been removed in order to fill it with rubbish - which looks to include garden waste, carrier bags and even a hoover.
The fly-tipper responsible for leaving the dirty and dented vehicle on a busy junction may also face a parking fine when the law catches up with them - the caravan has been left on double yellow lines.
It comes as Barking and Dagenham Council launched its latest ‘wall of shame’ video in a bid to identify other suspected illegal dumpers.
The council has been contacted about the caravan.