Fire destroys fly-tipped caravan full of rubbish

The caravan full of rubbish in Leys Avenue, Dagenham. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

The fly-tipped caravan full of rubbish is no longer after it was destroyed in a fire overnight.

The road where the caravan stood shows signs of a fire. Picture: Ken Mears The road where the caravan stood shows signs of a fire. Picture: Ken Mears

It had been left parked on a set of double yellow lines in Leys Avenue, Dagenham, and packed full of items including garden waste, carrier bags and even a vacuum cleaner.

What was left of the vehicle has since been removed by Barking and Dagenham Counci.

The London Fire Brigade confirmed two crews were called to reports of a caravan being alight just before midnight, taking around 15 minutes to get it under control.

The cause of the fire is not known and nobody was injured by the blaze.