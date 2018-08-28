Fire destroys fly-tipped caravan full of rubbish
PUBLISHED: 14:49 25 January 2019
The fly-tipped caravan full of rubbish is no longer after it was destroyed in a fire overnight.
The road where the caravan stood shows signs of a fire. Picture: Ken Mears
It had been left parked on a set of double yellow lines in Leys Avenue, Dagenham, and packed full of items including garden waste, carrier bags and even a vacuum cleaner.
What was left of the vehicle has since been removed by Barking and Dagenham Counci.
The London Fire Brigade confirmed two crews were called to reports of a caravan being alight just before midnight, taking around 15 minutes to get it under control.
The cause of the fire is not known and nobody was injured by the blaze.