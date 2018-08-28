Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Fire destroys fly-tipped caravan full of rubbish

PUBLISHED: 14:49 25 January 2019

The caravan full of rubbish in Leys Avenue, Dagenham. Picture: Ken Mears

The caravan full of rubbish in Leys Avenue, Dagenham. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

The fly-tipped caravan full of rubbish is no longer after it was destroyed in a fire overnight.

The road where the caravan stood shows signs of a fire. Picture: Ken MearsThe road where the caravan stood shows signs of a fire. Picture: Ken Mears

It had been left parked on a set of double yellow lines in Leys Avenue, Dagenham, and packed full of items including garden waste, carrier bags and even a vacuum cleaner.

What was left of the vehicle has since been removed by Barking and Dagenham Counci.

The London Fire Brigade confirmed two crews were called to reports of a caravan being alight just before midnight, taking around 15 minutes to get it under control.

The cause of the fire is not known and nobody was injured by the blaze.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Evidence of Iron Age settlement found in Dagenham

The 'archaeological horizon', the depth at which artefacts and remains are found, was only half a metre deep. Picture: AOC Archaeology.

Man, 31, stabbed in Dagenham

A man was stabbed in Gibbfield Close, Dagenham yesterday. Picture: GOOGLE

Council’s ‘Wall of Shame’ to tackle fly-tippers continues in 2019

This woman makes a return in 2019. Pic: LBBD

Is this the cheekiest ever fly-tip in Barking and Dagenham?

The caravan full of rubbish in Leys Avenue, Dagenham. Picture: Ken Mears

Syrian refugee family are to be resettled in Barking and Dagenham as they flee persecution

L-R: The Revd Alex Guest, Fr Gareth Jones, Emma Gwynne, Bethan Lang, Niamh Balkan, Rafe Smallman and Clare Cox from Refugee Welcome Dagenham. Picture: Refugee Welcome Dagenham

Most Read

Evidence of Iron Age settlement found in Dagenham

The 'archaeological horizon', the depth at which artefacts and remains are found, was only half a metre deep. Picture: AOC Archaeology.

Man, 31, stabbed in Dagenham

A man was stabbed in Gibbfield Close, Dagenham yesterday. Picture: GOOGLE

Council’s ‘Wall of Shame’ to tackle fly-tippers continues in 2019

This woman makes a return in 2019. Pic: LBBD

Is this the cheekiest ever fly-tip in Barking and Dagenham?

The caravan full of rubbish in Leys Avenue, Dagenham. Picture: Ken Mears

Syrian refugee family are to be resettled in Barking and Dagenham as they flee persecution

L-R: The Revd Alex Guest, Fr Gareth Jones, Emma Gwynne, Bethan Lang, Niamh Balkan, Rafe Smallman and Clare Cox from Refugee Welcome Dagenham. Picture: Refugee Welcome Dagenham

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Barking boss Gardner eager for a reaction from his side when they travel to Witham

Darrelle Russell attacks for Barking against Canvey (pic Terry Gilbert)

The East London Football Podcast

The East London Football Podcast is now available on Spotify

Barking boys reach national finals

The Barking squad face the camera (pic: Barking Boxing Club)

Arsenal icon Ray Parlour previews Manchester United FA Cup clash

Arsenal's Ray Parlour (left) and Fredrik Ljungberg celebrate with the FA Cup in 2002

Arsenal icon Ray Parlour: It’s a mystery why Alexis Sanchez hasn’t recreated his brilliant Gunners form at Manchester United

Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez (left) and Newcastle United's Isaac Hayden (right) battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists