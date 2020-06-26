Dagenham flytippers fined £400 each after getting caught on CCTV
PUBLISHED: 10:00 29 June 2020
A pair of flytippers have been fined £400 each after being caught on CCTV.
The pair, who have not been named, were caught after complaints were made to the council about trash in the alley between Oval Road South and the Mill House Social Club carpark in Dagenham.
A town hall investigation revealed shopping trolleys were used to carry the junk. But there was no evidence to trace where it came from until the early hours of June 6 when CCTV captured two males with black bags going down the alleyway and coming back empty handed.
Enforcement officers visited a nearby property, identified the two perpetrators and issued them both with £400 fines.
Cllr Margaret Mullane, the council’s enforcement cabinent chief, said: “One thing we won’t stand for in our borough is people who think it is okay to turn our streets in to a massive dumping ground.
“That’s why we will continue to investigate and prosecute anyone caught fly tipping.”
If you have evidence of someone fly tipping, report them to grimecrime@lbbd.gov.uk
