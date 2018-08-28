Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Barking and Dagenham launches community food club

PUBLISHED: 09:45 28 January 2019

A community food club has opened at the William Bellamy Children's Centre

A community food club has opened at the William Bellamy Children's Centre

Archant

A community food club has been launched to help families cut down their shopping bills.

More than 30 families from Barking and Dagenham have registered as members paying £3.50 per visit to shop for up to £20 worth of goods.

At the same time shoppers can also get advice on money, health, training and job skills.

Cllr Sade Bright, the council’s Cabinet member for employment, skills and aspiration, said: “This is just one of the many ways we are working with residents to help them help themselves.

“I am grateful to the staff, volunteers, community health champions and our partners who have worked so hard to make this scheme a success.”

The club is based at the William Bellamy Children’s Centre in Frizlands Lane, Dagenham getting help from Sainsbury’s, the charity FareShare and a developer, Countryside.

Members can also use a community garden where they can grow their own veg.

To find out more about it call 020 8724 1924 or email cfc.wbcc@lbbd.gov.uk

Most Read

‘Tell Sid to sod off’: Barking and Dagenham Council launches its own energy company

Barking and Dagenham Council leader, Cllr Darren Rodwell. Picture: JON KING

Barking and Dagenham launches community food club

A community food club has opened at the William Bellamy Children's Centre

Religious representatives take part in question and answer session with primary school pupils

Children at the John Perry Primary School during the Q&A session with local religious representatives

Gospel Oak to Barking Overground passengers to get free month of travel – and TfL averts ‘crisis’ by borrowing trains

The new Class 710 London Overground trains Picture: Kris Wood/TfL

Barking boys reach national finals

The Barking squad face the camera (pic: Barking Boxing Club)

Most Read

‘Tell Sid to sod off’: Barking and Dagenham Council launches its own energy company

Barking and Dagenham Council leader, Cllr Darren Rodwell. Picture: JON KING

Barking and Dagenham launches community food club

A community food club has opened at the William Bellamy Children's Centre

Religious representatives take part in question and answer session with primary school pupils

Children at the John Perry Primary School during the Q&A session with local religious representatives

Gospel Oak to Barking Overground passengers to get free month of travel – and TfL averts ‘crisis’ by borrowing trains

The new Class 710 London Overground trains Picture: Kris Wood/TfL

Barking boys reach national finals

The Barking squad face the camera (pic: Barking Boxing Club)

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Aldershot’s Howell pleased to see familiar faces at Daggers

Luke Howell of Aldershot Town and Conor Wilkinson of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Barking and Dagenham launches community food club

A community food club has opened at the William Bellamy Children's Centre

‘Tell Sid to sod off’: Barking and Dagenham Council launches its own energy company

Barking and Dagenham Council leader, Cllr Darren Rodwell. Picture: JON KING

Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals Trust urged to do more about race discrimination

Figures on race equality in the NHS have been published. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Archive

Religious representatives take part in question and answer session with primary school pupils

Children at the John Perry Primary School during the Q&A session with local religious representatives
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists