Barking and Dagenham launches community food club

A community food club has opened at the William Bellamy Children's Centre Archant

A community food club has been launched to help families cut down their shopping bills.

More than 30 families from Barking and Dagenham have registered as members paying £3.50 per visit to shop for up to £20 worth of goods.

At the same time shoppers can also get advice on money, health, training and job skills.

Cllr Sade Bright, the council’s Cabinet member for employment, skills and aspiration, said: “This is just one of the many ways we are working with residents to help them help themselves.

“I am grateful to the staff, volunteers, community health champions and our partners who have worked so hard to make this scheme a success.”

The club is based at the William Bellamy Children’s Centre in Frizlands Lane, Dagenham getting help from Sainsbury’s, the charity FareShare and a developer, Countryside.

Members can also use a community garden where they can grow their own veg.

To find out more about it call 020 8724 1924 or email cfc.wbcc@lbbd.gov.uk