Footbridge's name revealed after vote - and it isn't Bridgy McBridgeface

Published: 1:00 PM August 25, 2021

A footbridge in Barking is to be named Peto & Stride following a public vote.

Neighbours have teamed up with the social enterprise Street Space to spruce up the bridge off Essex Road, giving it a lick of paint, lighting and mirrors.

Peto & Stride are the names of engineers who worked on the railway line the bridge passes over.

Cllr Saima Ashraf, deputy leader and cabinet member for community leadership and engagement, said: "It is great to see residents coming together as a community to work with Street Space to make a difference to their surroundings. What they have achieved is very welcome."

The winning name gained 36 votes, with second-placed Bridgy McBridgeface receiving 27 votes. Bridget Jones gained six votes while Chas and Dave scooped 12.

The renovation work follows a survey carried out by the scheme's backers which revealed 79 per cent of respondents felt unsafe using the bridge.

Many called for better lighting and artwork to help cut antisocial behaviour. Street Space then brought together residents to form a design team to develop ideas.

As part of the project, the design team studied the impact of different coloured paint on passersby, taking inspiration from research carried out in the 1960s.

It revealed prison cells painted a certain shade of pink reduced hostile, violent or aggressive behaviour among inmates.

An online vote was run on social media to choose the bridge's final design, but the organisers say people will have to visit to see which colour won.

The work has been made possible with a £10,000 grant from Barking and Dagenham Council as well as help from Street Space and Network Rail.

Those involved hope this will be the start of more work between the council and Network Rail, with room for more ideas led by residents.

Cllr Ashraf said: "Importantly, I am proud that community groups, social enterprises and charities are able to apply for funding through our neighbourhood fund and can bid for grants of up to £10,000 to make a real difference in their area, with over £518,506 awarded so far."

The closing date for the next round of applications for the fund is Sunday, September 12.

For details and to apply, visit oneboroughvoice.lbbd.gov.uk/neighbourhood-fund-ncil-round-51