Search

Advanced search

Former Barking and Dagenham police officer sentenced for fraud after he was caught forging medical certificates

PUBLISHED: 13:39 10 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:39 10 January 2020

Picture: Met Police

Picture: Met Police

Archant

A former Barking and Dagenham police officer who was found guilty of forging sick notes has been spared prison after he was handed a suspended sentence.

Richard Williams, 39, formerly based at Barking and Dagenham, appeared at Southwark Crown Court on November 25 and was found guilty after a trial of seven counts of fraud by false representation - forgery.

You may also want to watch:

He was sentenced at the same court today (Friday, January 10) to two years in jail, suspended for two years.

The conviction follows an investigation bythe Met's Directorate of Professional Standards.

All the charges related to forged medical fitness for work certificates submitted by Richard Williams to the Met between March 2015 and September 2017.

Pc Williams had resigned from the Met on February 28 last year and is no longer a service officer.

Most Read

Government gives £15,000 to Barking, Havering and Redbridge to crack down on criminal landlords

Barking, Havering and Redbridge have been given £15,000 for a

Barking and Dagenham Council announces four percent council tax hike

Council tax payers face a four percent hike. Picture: Ken Mears

Life sentence for Orpington robber who murdered Dagenham man lured by ‘honey trap’

Kevin Lusala was found guilty of murder. Picture: Met Police

Dagenham great-grandmother recognised in New Year’s Honours for services to community

Evelyn Karstadt has been recognised with a BEM in the New Year's Honours. Picture: Jon King

Animal lovers appeal for donations to help rescue more pets in Havering, Barking and Dagenham

Top: Bichon Frise, Scruffy, and Staffie, Poppy, after being rescued by Scruffy's Angels volunteers. Bottom: Popeye before and after treatment following her rescue. Pictures: Scruffy's Angels

Most Read

Government gives £15,000 to Barking, Havering and Redbridge to crack down on criminal landlords

Barking, Havering and Redbridge have been given £15,000 for a

Barking and Dagenham Council announces four percent council tax hike

Council tax payers face a four percent hike. Picture: Ken Mears

Life sentence for Orpington robber who murdered Dagenham man lured by ‘honey trap’

Kevin Lusala was found guilty of murder. Picture: Met Police

Dagenham great-grandmother recognised in New Year’s Honours for services to community

Evelyn Karstadt has been recognised with a BEM in the New Year's Honours. Picture: Jon King

Animal lovers appeal for donations to help rescue more pets in Havering, Barking and Dagenham

Top: Bichon Frise, Scruffy, and Staffie, Poppy, after being rescued by Scruffy's Angels volunteers. Bottom: Popeye before and after treatment following her rescue. Pictures: Scruffy's Angels

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Daggers manager McMahon says Trophy tie is about establishing their own game

Dagenham manager Daryl McMahon looks on during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Torquay United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 4th January 2020

Barking boss Gardner eager for squad to keep grounded as they climb up the table

Barking's Joe Bruce in action against Bedfont (pic Terry Gilbert)

Former Barking and Dagenham police officer sentenced for fraud after he was caught forging medical certificates

Picture: Met Police

Technology piloted to help older patients in Barking and Dagenham, Havering and Redbridge

Carers and patients are guided through the test by an app. Picture: Healthy.io.

Barking and Dagenham and Tower Hamlets doctors to receive extra domestic violence support training

GPs and healthcare professionals in Tower Hamlets and in Barking and Dagenham will receive extra training in recognising signs of domestic violence. Picture: PA Wire
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists