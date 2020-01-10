Former Barking and Dagenham police officer sentenced for fraud after he was caught forging medical certificates

Picture: Met Police Archant

A former Barking and Dagenham police officer who was found guilty of forging sick notes has been spared prison after he was handed a suspended sentence.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Richard Williams, 39, formerly based at Barking and Dagenham, appeared at Southwark Crown Court on November 25 and was found guilty after a trial of seven counts of fraud by false representation - forgery.

You may also want to watch:

He was sentenced at the same court today (Friday, January 10) to two years in jail, suspended for two years.

The conviction follows an investigation bythe Met's Directorate of Professional Standards.

All the charges related to forged medical fitness for work certificates submitted by Richard Williams to the Met between March 2015 and September 2017.

Pc Williams had resigned from the Met on February 28 last year and is no longer a service officer.