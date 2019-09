Person taken to hospital after four-car crash on A13

Emergency services were called to the scene. Picture: @TfLTrafficNews @TfLTrafficNews

One person has been taken to hospital after a four-car crash on the A13.

Emergency services were called to the Dagenham section of the road at 11.40am today (Monday, September 2).

The condition of the injured person is not known.

The road was closed in the westbound direction and disruption still remains.