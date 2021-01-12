Four deaths on Barking and Dagenham's roads in 2019, latest figures show

Published: 7:00 AM January 12, 2021

Four people were killed on Barking and Dagenham's roads in 2019, according to police figures made public by TfL on its vision zero dashboard. - Credit: TfL

Four people were killed on the borough's roads in 2019, the latest figures show.

In addition, there were 85 serious and 706 slight casualties in Barking and Dagenham, according to TfL.

This compares to 2018 numbers showing two fatalities, with 98 serious and 694 slight casualties.

Provisional figures show that there were three fatalities on the borough's roads in 2020.

There were 25,341 reported collisions on the capital's streets in 2019, resulting in 125 people killed and more than 26,000 injured, 3,780 of those seriously.

You may also want to watch:

Pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists made up 83 per cent of those killed or seriously injured in 2019.

The figures are available on TfL's vision zero dashboard which launched on Monday, January 11.

Lilli Matson, TfL’s chief safety, health and environment officer, said: "Behind every collision there is a tragedy experienced by a person’s family, friends and community.

“We’d like to thank drivers protecting their communities by driving safely. Action will be taken against anyone on our roads found to be putting Londoners at risk.”

The mayor of London Sadiq Kahn, TfL and the police want to eliminate deaths and serious injuries in London by 2041.