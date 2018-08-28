Four injured in Boxing Day car chase

The suspects, who refused to stop for police, were chased by officers and crashed into an oncoming car. Picture: @999London Archant

A woman and three men were injured in a Boxing Day police chase in Dagenham.

All four were injured and taken to hospital, and the two suspects were arrested. Picture: @999London All four were injured and taken to hospital, and the two suspects were arrested. Picture: @999London

At around 9.30pm, officers signalled for a car on the junction of Oxlow Lane and Wood Lane to stop.

It failed to do so, and a chase ensued.

The car crashed into another vehicle in Wood Lane, and the suspects tried to escape on foot. They were stopped and arrested before they could get away.

A man and woman in the oncoming vehicle were injured, as were the two male suspects, believed to be in their 30s.

The London Ambulance Service arrived and all four were taken to a hospital, where their injuries were deemed neither life threatening nor life changing.

The two men were discharged from hospital and arrested on suspicion of aggravated theft of a car, dangerous driving, driving with no insurance, driving while disqualified and being equipped to steal.

They remain in custody at a police station in east London.