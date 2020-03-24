Search

Advanced search

Vicarage Field shopping centre announces part closure alongside free parking for key workers

PUBLISHED: 15:45 24 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:46 24 March 2020

Vicarage Field shopping centre has announced a partial closure alongside free parking for key workers. Picture: Ken Mears

Vicarage Field shopping centre has announced a partial closure alongside free parking for key workers. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

The Vicarage Field shopping centre in Barking has announced two major changes as the UK enters into a three-week lockdown.

A partial closure of the complex comes after prime minister Boris Johnson declared a nationwide lockdown with minimal exceptions.

From today, Tuesday, March 24, only four stores remain open at the shopping centre – B&M stores, the post office, Holland and Barrett and opticians Spectacle World.

B&M will be open between 9am - 5pm from Monday to Saturday and between 11am - 4pm on Sunday, with Holland and Barrett open between 9am - 6pm.

Both the post office and Spectacle World will be open between 9.30am - 4.30pm from Monday to Saturday only.

Commenting on these new measures, centre director Simon Green said: “These are difficult times and we’ve been working hard to come up with a solution to make sure these vital stores can remain open, while protecting our valued team members and visitors.

“Unfortunately, trading hours are restricted, and we can’t offer public toilet facilities or interchange between levels.”

He added that there is a helpline listed on posters in the centre for those with mobility and health issues.

The second major change — free car parking — is designed to reward key workers as they work tirelessly to battle the pandemic.

Parking on the upper level car park will be free for such workers to use 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

This offer is available until June 30; to take advantage key workers are asked to send clear pictures of their registration number and staff ID to keyworkers@vicfield.co.uk.

The registration number must be included in the subject line, with workers reminded that the offer applies to the upper level car park only.

Vicarage Field have acted quickly to clarify how the centre will continue to operate, as the landscape changed entirely with the confirmation of an official lockdown.

In making his address to the nation, Johnson confirmed that people must remain at home save for the following reasons:

- Shopping for basic necessities

- One form of exercise a day

- Any medical need, to provide care or to help a vulnerable person; and

- Travelling to and from work, but only when absolutely necessary and impossible to do from home.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Woman pronounced dead in Dagenham

A woman was pronounced dead at the scene after emergency services were called to Dagenham Road, Dagenham. Picture: Google Maps

Mum pleas for help finding daughter, 16, missing from Dagenham

Jessica Glover has not been seen or heard of by family since Tuesday, March 17. Picture: Sasha Peart

Coronavirus: Non-urgent surgeries and chemo appointments on hold at Queen’s and King George hospitals

BHRUT's coronavirus pod outside Queen's Hospital in Rom Valley Way, Romford. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Queen's Hospital in Romford has been preparing to receive coronavirus patients in designated, isolated pods. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

There With You: Scheme launches to support vulnerable Barking and Dagenham residents during coronavirus crisis

People wear masks while out in public during the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images

Most Read

Woman pronounced dead in Dagenham

A woman was pronounced dead at the scene after emergency services were called to Dagenham Road, Dagenham. Picture: Google Maps

Mum pleas for help finding daughter, 16, missing from Dagenham

Jessica Glover has not been seen or heard of by family since Tuesday, March 17. Picture: Sasha Peart

Coronavirus: Non-urgent surgeries and chemo appointments on hold at Queen’s and King George hospitals

BHRUT's coronavirus pod outside Queen's Hospital in Rom Valley Way, Romford. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Queen's Hospital in Romford has been preparing to receive coronavirus patients in designated, isolated pods. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

There With You: Scheme launches to support vulnerable Barking and Dagenham residents during coronavirus crisis

People wear masks while out in public during the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Queen's Hospital in Romford has been preparing to receive coronavirus patients in designated, isolated pods. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

BOA, BPA and UK Sport release joint-statement on Olympic 2020 postponement

Andy Anson (Pic: Anthony Devlin/PA)

Coronavirus: Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games postponed

A general view of Olympic Rings outside The Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan.

Coronavirus: International hockey now ‘free to watch’ at home

Great Britain's Lily Owsley (right) and Chile's Carolina Garcia battle for the ball during the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London.

When we get behind closed doors this is what West Ham will be like

West Ham v Castilla 1980
Drive 24