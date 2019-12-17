Dagenham woman finds fox napping in her wardrobe

This fox hid at the back of a wardrobe in a second floor flat in Dagenham Road. The RSPCA was called to the home on December 14 and released it into the undergrowth. Picture: RSPCA. RSPCA

A fox has been caught snoozing in the bottom of a wardrobe at a second floor flat.

The fox, circled, is difficult to see in the dark wardrobe. Picture: RSPCA. The fox, circled, is difficult to see in the dark wardrobe. Picture: RSPCA.

Klodi Dabkiewicz called animal charity the RSPCA to her home in Dagenham Road, Dagenham, on Saturday, December 14, after she found the bushy-tailed beastie curled up under a shelf.

Mitchell Smith, an RSPCA inspector, went to the flat. He said: "It was quite difficult to see him. I suspect he came into the block to escape the rain as it had been pouring outside and somehow he ended up on the second floor and in this flat.

"He found himself a dark, warm and dry corner and curled up for a snooze."

Mr Smith managed to get hold of him but as soon as he got him outside he was desperate to get away so he let him go and he ran off into nearby undergrowth.

Ms Dabkiewicz said: "Inspector Smith was fantastic and I'm incredibly grateful to the RSPCA for coming to help.

"I'm a vegan and I absolutely love all animals so I was really pleased that this fox was okay and could be released."