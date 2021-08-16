News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > News

'Such a joy': Dagenham fun day held in honour of Valence House volunteer

Author Picture Icon

Jon King

Published: 11:30 AM August 16, 2021   
fun day

Youngsters enjoyed getting up close to farm animals during Frank's Family Fun Day in Dagenham on Friday (August 13). - Credit: Andrew Ruff

Children enjoyed petting farm animals, tackling an inflatable assault course and more at a family fun day held in memory of a Valence House Museum volunteer.

Frank's Family Fun Day was held in the grounds of the Dagenham manor house on Friday, August 13.

fun day

Gemma's Farm brought goats, sheep and more furry friends to the fun day at Valence House Museum. - Credit: Andrew Ruff

The event was held in honour of local history enthusiast Frank Beale who died from Covid-19 in January at the age of 92.

His daughter, Julia Bailey, said: "It was such a joy to see families once again being able to enjoy an event at Valence. The team had organised such a lot of fun things to do.

Julia Bailey with Stacey Hickling

L-R: Julia Bailey with Stacey Hickling who helped to organise the event. - Credit: Andrew Ruff

"My dad loved helping out at events just like this and to have this event in his honour made it really special. It was such a lovely day. He would have been so happy to see everyone enjoying it so much."

frank beale

Frank Beale moved to Dagenham with his family when he was nine months old and spent the rest of his life there. - Credit: Andrew Ruff

As well as stroking the animals and conquering the inflatables, youngsters enjoyed puzzles, games and story time at the fun day which was made possible through contributions from Frank's family, friends and fellow volunteers.

fun day

There were games, puzzles and more for children to enjoy. - Credit: Andrew Ruff


You may also want to watch:

People
Barking and Dagenham News
Dagenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Students celebrate at Brampton Manor Academy in London, as they receive their A-Level results. Pictu

Brampton Manor Academy

A Level results 2021: East Ham state school gets more Oxbridge places...

Helen William, PA

Logo Icon
Rainham and Dagenham MP Jon Cruddas

Barking and Dagenham Council

Jon Cruddas MP slams CPZ roll out in Dagenham

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Robert Clack School pupil Rumaysa Ahmed with her A Level results

London A Level results

A Level results 2021: Robert Clack School achieves record Russell Group...

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
mps logo

Metropolitan Police

Elderly woman found with head injury in Barking

Jon King

Author Picture Icon