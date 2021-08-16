'Such a joy': Dagenham fun day held in honour of Valence House volunteer

Published: 11:30 AM August 16, 2021

Youngsters enjoyed getting up close to farm animals during Frank's Family Fun Day in Dagenham on Friday (August 13). - Credit: Andrew Ruff

Children enjoyed petting farm animals, tackling an inflatable assault course and more at a family fun day held in memory of a Valence House Museum volunteer.

Frank's Family Fun Day was held in the grounds of the Dagenham manor house on Friday, August 13.

Gemma's Farm brought goats, sheep and more furry friends to the fun day at Valence House Museum. - Credit: Andrew Ruff

The event was held in honour of local history enthusiast Frank Beale who died from Covid-19 in January at the age of 92.

His daughter, Julia Bailey, said: "It was such a joy to see families once again being able to enjoy an event at Valence. The team had organised such a lot of fun things to do.

L-R: Julia Bailey with Stacey Hickling who helped to organise the event. - Credit: Andrew Ruff

"My dad loved helping out at events just like this and to have this event in his honour made it really special. It was such a lovely day. He would have been so happy to see everyone enjoying it so much."

Frank Beale moved to Dagenham with his family when he was nine months old and spent the rest of his life there. - Credit: Andrew Ruff

As well as stroking the animals and conquering the inflatables, youngsters enjoyed puzzles, games and story time at the fun day which was made possible through contributions from Frank's family, friends and fellow volunteers.

There were games, puzzles and more for children to enjoy. - Credit: Andrew Ruff



