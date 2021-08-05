Free bike checks, repairs and training on offer in Barking and Dagenham

Published: 2:50 PM August 5, 2021

Funmi Atolagbe, Richard Jordan and Anna Gibbs, who has done a refreshers course in cycling courtesy of Barking and Dagenham Council, Be First and Vandome Cycles. - Credit: Andrew Baker

Free bicycle checks, repairs and training are on offer to people who want to get in the saddle.

Barking and Dagenham Council, its regeneration arm Be First and Vandome Cycles based in Fieldway, Dagenham teamed up for the scheme announced on Cycle to Work Day (August 5).

Vandome cycling instructor, Richard Jordan, said: "We teach people at any age and any ability and we offer all the equipment – helmets, bikes, anything you need if you haven’t got your own - and it’s all free."

Funmi Atolagbe, travel plan coordinator at Be First, explained how cycling helps to cut congestion and is a practical way of getting around in a flat borough such as Barking and Dagenham.

"It goes without saying that it’s healthy and good for the environment, but it’s also great fun," she said.

Free training is available as part of a scheme encouraging people to cycle more. - Credit: Andrew Baker

You may also want to watch:

Anna Gibbs, a planner who has taken an improvers course, said: "I felt like I needed a refresher course to build my confidence to be able to cycle to the office.

"My course was brilliant and I recommend it to anyone."

For more visit lbbd.gov.uk/cycling-in-the-borough