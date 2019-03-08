Month of free Overground travel coming to an end

One of the new Overground trains on the Barking to Gospel Oak route. Picture: TfL © Transport for London

The month of free travel on the Barking to Gospel Oak line is coming to an end.

Journeys between August 31 and October 1 have been made free for passengers as compensation for the months of disruption caused during the electrification process.

The line was initially closed for eight months from June 2016 for work to be carried out, but some materials were incorrectly designed and others delivered late. This led to another two month closure at the end of 2017 - but then the new trains weren't ready.

The free travel - funded by manufacturer Bombardier Transportation - required passengers to touch in as normal and then get their money back at a later date.

Refunds for Oyster and contactless card users using pay as you go, weekly or monthly Travelcards are automatically processed within two weeks of travelling.

Longer Oyster Travelcard users will need an online account to get the refund and paper ticket holders can submit a refund claim via TfL's customer services by November 30.

Standard fares will apply on the line from Wednesday, October 2.