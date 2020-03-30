Search

Coronavirus: Free parking for keyworkers introduced across Barking and Dagenham

PUBLISHED: 10:00 30 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:35 30 March 2020

Free parking has been introduced for key workers during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: LBBD

Free parking has been introduced for key workers during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: LBBD

Archant

The council is introducing free parking for keyworkers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Key workers will be able to use council-run car parks, like London Road car park, Barking, for free. Picture: LBBDKey workers will be able to use council-run car parks, like London Road car park, Barking, for free. Picture: LBBD

Emergency staff and frontline workers helping vulnerable people can now apply to park for free in council-owned car parks and bays across Barking and Dagenham.

Cllr Margaret Mullane, cabinet member for enforcement and community safety, said: “These key workers and volunteers are critical and are on the frontline in our efforts to tackle this pandemic.

“They are all doing vital and highly valued work to support the most vulnerable in our community and it is right that we do all we can to support them.”

The local authority made key worker permits applications available on Friday, March 27.

Cllr Margaret Mullane, the council's cabinet member for enforcement and community safety. Picture: Andreas GriegerCllr Margaret Mullane, the council's cabinet member for enforcement and community safety. Picture: Andreas Grieger

People will also be able to park for 30 minutes in controlled parking zones (CPZ) without a permit to drop off essential items outside loved ones’ doors.

Keyworkers include NHS staff, police, council workers and contractors delivering services on their behalf such as social care.

You may also want to watch:

Others include school staff visiting vulnerable children, those supporting at risk individuals, volunteers and faith leaders.

Two different types of key worker permit are available. One for two hours’ parking, and the other for unlimited where this is needed.

Cllr Mullance said: “We will still be carrying out enforcement action to ensure the safety and security of our residents by ensuring traffic flows smoothly, as well as access for emergency vehicles and bin lorries.

“But we know it’s important for residents to be able to drop off food and medicine to their loved ones, especially people who are self-isolating, so they can now park for 30 minutes in any CPZ zone without a permit.”

NHS and emergency services staff need to send an email from their official work email address to staffparkingpermits@lbbd.gov.uk to apply.

In the email they need to clearly state their name, home address, contact phone number, organisation they work for, job role, vehicle make, colour and registration number.

Volunteers need to ask the organisation or charity they are volunteering for, to send an email from the charity’s official email address to staffparkingpermits@lbbd.gov.uk

This email needs to clearly state their name, home address, contact phone number, organisation they are volunteering for, volunteering role, vehicle make, colour and registration number.

