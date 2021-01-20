Free parking for NHS staff and key workers extended

Published: 3:40 PM January 20, 2021

Barking and Dagenham Council has further extended its free parking permit scheme for NHS staff and key workers. - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

Free parking for key workers and NHS staff in Barking and Dagenham has been extended by the council.

The scheme was supposed to stop this month, but with the country in lockdown again, it has been extended until the end of March.

It means permit holders can continue to use car parks as well as residents' and paid parking bays in controlled parking zones for free.

More than 2,000 free permits have been issued during the pandemic, with at least 1,500 given to NHS workers.

Councillor Margaret Mullane, cabinet member for enforcement and community safety, said: “Throughout the pandemic, our NHS staff and key workers have gone over and beyond to ensure we have all been kept as safe as possible, so I am delighted that we have decided to extend the offer.”

Permit holders don't need to reapply as they will be automatically extended.

Visit www.lbbd.gov.uk/free-parking-for-key-workers-and-frontline-staff to apply.