Free parking for NHS staff and key workers extended
- Credit: PA Wire/PA Images
Free parking for key workers and NHS staff in Barking and Dagenham has been extended by the council.
The scheme was supposed to stop this month, but with the country in lockdown again, it has been extended until the end of March.
It means permit holders can continue to use car parks as well as residents' and paid parking bays in controlled parking zones for free.
More than 2,000 free permits have been issued during the pandemic, with at least 1,500 given to NHS workers.
Councillor Margaret Mullane, cabinet member for enforcement and community safety, said: “Throughout the pandemic, our NHS staff and key workers have gone over and beyond to ensure we have all been kept as safe as possible, so I am delighted that we have decided to extend the offer.”
You may also want to watch:
Permit holders don't need to reapply as they will be automatically extended.
Visit www.lbbd.gov.uk/free-parking-for-key-workers-and-frontline-staff to apply.
Most Read
- 1 Dagenham rallies round to make memories for family of 'joyful, little' tot with cancer
- 2 Man recalled to prison after persistent anti-social behaviour in Dagenham cul de sac
- 3 Second blaze breaks out at White Horse pub in Chadwell Heath
- 4 Organisers seek former Mayesbrook teachers to join school reunion
- 5 Dagenham primary scoops second mental health award
- 6 Christmas Day babies to spend their first few weeks in lockdown
- 7 Appeal after shots fired at house in Dagenham
- 8 More than half of people in Barking and Dagenham may have had Covid, data shows
- 9 More than 100 Covid dead at Queen's and King George this week
- 10 Go green with the council's garden waste collection service