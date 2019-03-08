Search

Dagenham estate agent offering free advice to tenants and landlords on their rights and obligations

PUBLISHED: 17:00 25 June 2019

Stephanie Okafo is running a free drop-in session to educate landlords and tenants. She is founder and chief executive of John Samuel Estates in Dagenham. Picture: John Samuel Estates.

John Samuel Estates

A project by a Dagenham estate agent is offering the borough's residents free property advice.

The goal of 'Leaving No One Behind' is to get tenants and landlords up-to-speed about their rights and obligations.

Stephanie Okafo is running the drop-in session. She is founder and chief executive of John Samuel Estates on Dagenham's Royal Parade Church Street.

She hopes the free property surgery will fight ignorance in the sector and lower the number of landlords getting prosecuted.

According to Ms Okafo, she's helped 15 landlords since the project started last November.

While some of those have gone on to become clients at John Samuel, she said the focus is on helping the community with housing.

"I want to be part of solving this problem," she said.

The sessions are on the last Wednesday of every month, from 6pm to 8pm at the agents' Royal Parade Church Street offices.

It's free to attend, but booking is required. John Samuel Estates can be called on 020 3601 4664.

