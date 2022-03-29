Cycling hub launches for modern slavery and trafficking survivors

A cycle ride to mark the Freewheel Barking and Dagenham hub's launch began at Dagenham and Redbridge FC - Credit: Andrew Baker

A world-record holding cyclist has launched a support service for survivors of modern slavery and human trafficking.

A hub, known as Freewheel Barking and Dagenham, is the first of several to be rolled out across the UK by Ride For Freedom, which describes itself as a movement that advocates to end modern slavery.

Up to 30 survivors will be referred to the Freewheel programme in 2022 by charities Hesta and Stop the Traffik.

They will be given a bike and accessories, as well as training in cycling proficiency and road awareness.

Among the aims of the scheme are to empower service users to cycle to support their physical and mental health, independence and mobility.

The training will be delivered by Vandome Cycles, through the national cycle training programme Bikeability.

Ride For Freedom's founder Gordon Miller, who holds two Guinness World Records for cycling achievements, led a bike ride to launch the scheme.

It took place on March 25, which is the United Nations' international day of remembrance of the victims of slavery and the transatlantic slave trade.

Gordon said: “Slavery was abolished almost 200 years ago but modern slavery remains all around us, often hidden in plain sight.

"I’m delighted that Ride For Freedom and our Barking and Dagenham Freewheel hub partners have come together to launch the hub and harness the universal appeal of cycling to unite our voices and advocate to end modern slavery.”

He was joined on the cycle ride, which set off from Dagenham and Redbridge FC, by representatives from scheme partners and Barking and Dagenham Cycling Club.

The route took in several anti-slavery landmarks before finishing at the Buxton Memorial, which celebrates the abolition of slavery, next to the Houses of Parliament.

One of those partners is the council's regeneration arm Be First and its managing director Pat Hayes said: "Gordon's work in the fight against modern slavery is truly inspiring.

"We're proud to support him and The Freewheel programme, which is an outstanding example of providing practical help to the victims of modern day slavery. It's deeds not words which count."