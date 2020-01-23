Search

Advanced search

Days of disruption expected after freight train derails on Barking to Gospel Oak line

PUBLISHED: 13:00 23 January 2020

The broken rail caused by a derailed freight train. Picture: Network Rail

The broken rail caused by a derailed freight train. Picture: Network Rail

Network Rail

Passengers on the Barking to Gospel Oak line are facing days of disruption after a freight train derailed and damaged the track.

The incident took place between Leyton Midland Road and Walthamstow Queens Road shortly after 6am today (Thursday, January 23), causing damage to a two mile stretch of the track.

You may also want to watch:

Network Rail has said that the track will need replacing before any trains can run along it, and that an initial assessment revealed that repairs will take several days.

Further examination is required to understand the extent of the damage and what work will need to be done to fix it, with the cause of the derailment also under investigation.

As such, no trains are running between Barking and South Tottenham, and this is expected to be the case for several days.

A rail replacement bus service is running between Barking and Walthamstow Central

Most Read

Plans to build 79 homes on site of Barking supermarket

The Iceland store in Barking. Picture: Sophie Cox

Dad left disabled after feeding tube was inserted into his lungs at Romford hospital

Michael Moy was left permanently disabled after a feeding tube was incorrectly installed so food went down his lungs at Queen's Hospital. Picture: Irwin Mitchell

Consultation launches on plans to bring Billingsgate, New Spitalfields and Smithfield markets to Dagenham

The former Barking Reach power station at Dagenham Dock is set to become the home of three markets. Picture: City of London Corporation

Latest stage of Barking Riverside development is complete

The Verde development, part of Barking Riverside. Picture: Bellway

‘Pop goes the weasel!’: A look back to Barking’s penny stores and pawnbrokers

Woolworths and Central Hall in Barking. Picture: Valence House Museum and Local Archives Centre

Most Read

Plans to build 79 homes on site of Barking supermarket

The Iceland store in Barking. Picture: Sophie Cox

Dad left disabled after feeding tube was inserted into his lungs at Romford hospital

Michael Moy was left permanently disabled after a feeding tube was incorrectly installed so food went down his lungs at Queen's Hospital. Picture: Irwin Mitchell

Consultation launches on plans to bring Billingsgate, New Spitalfields and Smithfield markets to Dagenham

The former Barking Reach power station at Dagenham Dock is set to become the home of three markets. Picture: City of London Corporation

Latest stage of Barking Riverside development is complete

The Verde development, part of Barking Riverside. Picture: Bellway

‘Pop goes the weasel!’: A look back to Barking’s penny stores and pawnbrokers

Woolworths and Central Hall in Barking. Picture: Valence House Museum and Local Archives Centre

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Barking boss Gardner says it’s ‘sink or swim’ as his side face top of the table clashes

The ball eludes Joe Bruce and Dumebi GB-Dumaka (pic Terry Gilbert)

Tickets for Boxing Road to Tokyo event in London on sale

Tickets are now on sale for the Boxing Road to Tokyo Qualifier in London in March

Days of disruption expected after freight train derails on Barking to Gospel Oak line

The broken rail caused by a derailed freight train. Picture: Network Rail

Court of Appeal ruling on illegal Traveller campsite bans welcomed by Barking and Dagenham Council

Travellers at the GLA site next to Ford in 2015. Picture: Paul Bennett

West Ham slump to another crushing defeat against rampant Leicester

West Ham United's Pablo Fornals reacts after Leicester City's Ayoze Perez (not pictured) scores his side's fourth goal of the game during the Premier League match at the King Power Stadium, Leicester.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists