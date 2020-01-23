Days of disruption expected after freight train derails on Barking to Gospel Oak line

Passengers on the Barking to Gospel Oak line are facing days of disruption after a freight train derailed and damaged the track.

The incident took place between Leyton Midland Road and Walthamstow Queens Road shortly after 6am today (Thursday, January 23), causing damage to a two mile stretch of the track.

Network Rail has said that the track will need replacing before any trains can run along it, and that an initial assessment revealed that repairs will take several days.

Further examination is required to understand the extent of the damage and what work will need to be done to fix it, with the cause of the derailment also under investigation.

As such, no trains are running between Barking and South Tottenham, and this is expected to be the case for several days.

A rail replacement bus service is running between Barking and Walthamstow Central