Fun day to be held in memory of Valence House Museum volunteer

Published: 9:17 AM August 11, 2021

A fun day is to be held in memory of Valence House Museum volunteer Frank Beale. - Credit: Steve Poston

A fun day has been planned in memory of a Valence House Museum volunteer who loved Dagenham.

The free event called Frank's Family Fun Day has been organised in tribute to local history enthusiast Frank Beale from Dagenham who died in January at the age of 92.

Due to be held on Friday, August 13, the fun includes farm animals, a teddy bear’s picnic complete with teddy zip line, an inflatable assault course, animal tombola, bear hunt and more.

The event has been made possible through the contributions of Frank’s family, friends and fellow volunteers.

Daughter, Julia Bailey, said: "Frank lived in Dagenham from when he was a tiny baby until he was 92 years old and so had a wealth of memories that he was keen to share and pass on to future generations.

"He loved Dagenham and its history and was never happier than when as a volunteer he was able to tell a story or enlighten visitors to Valence House Museum with little known facts about the area, or how it really felt to be down in an air raid shelter like the one in the Herb Garden.

"Everyone has their own story to tell and Frank was keen that everyone should have the chance to tell theirs."

Frank Beale with fellow volunteers David Porter and Olive Goodman researching the history of road names in 2012. - Credit: Steve Poston

Julia explained how Frank loved seeing families visiting Valence House and enjoying events, taking "huge" pleasure in helping to bring history and a love of the area to life for everyone.

"He was also proud of his sales technique, shifting hand knitted woollies and tombola tickets!" Julia said.

"He’d be enormously proud and happy to see so many people, young and old, once again enjoying family time together in such a wonderful place and making their own stories," she added.

Frank moved to Rockwell Road on the Becontree estate with his family from Fulham in 1929 when he was nine months-old.

He went on to spend the rest of his life on the estate and, by the time he died, was Valence House's oldest volunteer.

General entry to the fun day at Valence House is from 11am until 4.30pm. To order a picnic bag and admission during a quiet hour from 10am, visit valence-house-museum.arttickets.co.uk