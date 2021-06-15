Funding to help schools open sports facilities after hours

Published: 11:30 AM June 15, 2021 Updated: 11:48 AM June 15, 2021

Funding is available to help schools keep sport facilities open to young people out of hours to combat inactivity. - Credit: PA

New funding is available to schools in the borough to support them to open their sports facilities to young people out of hours.

London Sport is distributing grants to schools in parts of the capital to help more children to discover and maintain an active lifestyle.

All schools can apply for up to £10,000 of funding but secondary state schools in Barking and Dagenham and Newham are among eight priority boroughs.

London Sport will then work with schools, activity providers and national governing bodies to improve access to high-quality and varied physical activity offers that meet pupils’ needs.

Project manager Molly Adkin said: “This is a brilliant opportunity for London schools to gain support and funding to help them get more use from their current facilities.

You may also want to watch:

“If your school wants to create more activity opportunities for young people and communities who really need it, then this is the fund for you.

“Schools who were part of the original pilot last year found that it was a great way to kickstart a new project which drives sustainable income that benefits the whole school.

"Those that were part of the pilot project also found that their school now sits at the heart of their local community, with pupils and their families regularly accessing the site after hours."

Riddlesdown Collegiate in Croydon and Capital City Academy in Brent said they have both seen their pupils benefit during the pilot phase.

Riddlesdown director of sport Paul Langan said: “London Sport funding has allowed Riddlesdown to connect with new sporting clubs that have expanded our extra-curricular programme and enhanced the use of our facilities.

“It’s still early days but the impact has been positive and we look forward to developing this further.”

Capital City Academy director of sport Jacqui McDonnell added: “This funding has given us a chance to start to open up our facilities again for the community whilst helping local people feel safe.”

Visit londonsport.org/our-work/children-young-people/opening-school-facilities to find out more about the application criteria and how to apply for funding.