£5k fund set up so Becontree mum with months to live can make special memories with her family

Stacie with sons, Joel, 16, and 18-month-old Hunter. Picture: Stacie Thomas Archant

A bid to raise £5,000 has been launched so a mum given months to live can fulfil her dying wishes.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Stacie and best friend Hayley who has set up a fund so the family can make memories. Picture: Stacie Thomas Stacie and best friend Hayley who has set up a fund so the family can make memories. Picture: Stacie Thomas

Mum of two Stacie Thomas from Becontree was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer in August last year, two days before her birthday and four months after giving birth to her long-awaited second son.

Best friend, Hayley Horsley, has set up a fund to help make dreams come true for the 34-year-old, her husband Mark and sons, Joel, 16, and 18-month-old Hunter.

Hayley said: “Stacie is a funny, caring person with a lovely heart. She would do anything for anyone. She is quite poorly at the moment.

“[The fund] is to make memories and do things she has always wanted to do with her children and husband in the time she has left.”

Stacie completed her family with baby Hunter after two rounds of IVF. Picture: Stacie Thomas Stacie completed her family with baby Hunter after two rounds of IVF. Picture: Stacie Thomas

Stacie’s wish list includes taking her family on a dream holiday to Cornwall. “It would mean a lot to her,” Hayley said.

The fundraising page raised more than £1,000 in its first three days from 52 donors. As of today (September 9), it has been shared 545 times.

Stacie’s cancer diagnosis came just months after she completed her family.

You may also want to watch:

Hunter’s long-awaited arrival came after two rounds of IVF, an eptopic pregnancy and miscarriage.

“She waited so long for a baby,” Hayley said.

However, Stacie continued to suffer with a continuous cough and breathlessness, leading to an 11-day stay in hospital where she received the terrible news. Doctors gave her 12 to 18 months to live.

The young mum endured five rounds of chemotherapy and immunotherapy for up to six hours each time. But the tumour continued to grow.

She was supposed to get four more rounds on a different course of chemotherapy, but could only complete three because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A course of radiotherapy helped keep the cancer at bay, but because of where the disease is further rounds have been ruled out.

The tumour is pressing on Stacie’s windpipe, making breathing difficult. She now uses a nebuliser.

Hayley wrote on the fundraising page: “It is absolutely heartbreaking as a mother myself to know that all the things we take for granted like day trips out and planning holidays and such are so much harder.”

To donate or share the page visit GoFundMe.